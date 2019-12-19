Anti-CAA violence: Mobile internet, SMS services suspended in UP till Saturday noon

Image Source : PTI Vehicle set ablaze in violent protest in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Saturday noon amid violent protests against the new citizenship law. The decision has been taken to avoid rumor-mongering on social media that may lead to more disturbance in the state.

Violent protests broke out in several cities of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The scattered incidents of violence were reported from Lucknow‘s old city and parts of Sambhal and Mau districts.

Two buses were torched, one in Lucknow and the other in Sambhal. Mobs also targeted two police posts in the state capital, setting one of them ablaze. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear-gas shells at several places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government will make those who damaged property pay for it. He said a dozen vehicles, mostly two wheelers, were set afire.

At Lucknow’s Parivartan Chowk, close to the district magistrate’s office, police faced brickbats and the van of a television crew was reportedly damaged.

ALSO READ | Delhi brought to standstill over CAA; Protest fire rages across country, turns violent in Lucknow, Mangaluru

ALSO READ | Two dead in anti-Citizenship Act violence in Mangalore