Two dead in anti-Citizenship Act violence Mangalore

Police personnel baton charge at protestors during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Mangaluru, Thursday, Dec.19, 2019.

Two people died in the anti-Citizenship Act violence on Thursday in Mangalore.

Earlier in the day, police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to disperse 100 anti-CAA protesters who allegedly turning violent, setting a few motor bikes on fire and pelting stones on the security forces in the city, a police official said on Thursday.

Hundreds of college students and cadres of the Left organisations and minority institutions staged protests and staged sit-in demonstrations in the Karnataka port city against the CAA and sought its repeal at the earliest.

More details awaited...