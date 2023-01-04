Illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader accused of running Thar over man, demolished in MP's Sagar I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER The illegal hotel of BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta was demolished.

Jagdish Yadav murder case: In a major action against BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta over an alleged murder case, the Madhya Pradesh government razed the illegal hotel of the suspended leader following a massive public protest in Sagar district on Tuesday. The administration swung into action after a CCTV footage of the leader where he was seen running his Thar over a 30-year-old man.

The video of the incident also surfaced on social media platforms, resulting in massive protests in the Sagar district. The victim, identified as Jagdish Yadav, a resident of Koregaon, worked at a dairy farm.

"Man was killed over rivalry in civic elections"

Citing police officials, news agency ANI reported that Jagdish had gone to take a car from the dairy farm, where he had an argument with family members of BJP leader and former MP representative Mishrichand Gupta over an old dispute. Later, the argument turned into a heated one, and the accused thrashed him mercilessly. The accused also ran over the victim with a four-wheeler and fled.

Subsequently, police reached the incident site and took the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. It was alleged that the man was killed over rivalry in civic elections under Sagar's Makronia police station.

While speaking to the news agency, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said, "A case has been registered against a total of eight persons in the case." As per the media reports, at least five have been arrested so far and the rest including the BJP leader are yet to be nabbed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Man slaps, kicks girlfriend mercilessly after she asks him to marry | WATCH viral video

Latest India News