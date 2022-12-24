Madhya Pradesh: Man slaps, kicks girlfriend mercilessly after she asks him to marry | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HATEDETECTORS Man violently beats his girlfriend after she asks him to marry her in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

The Madhya Pradesh Police said that a woman had been allegedly beaten up by her boyfriend in Rewa district after she asked him to marry her. The police have registered a case against the 24-year-old man after a video of the alleged incident, which took place on Wednesday, surfaced on social media, an official said.

A video has been making rounds on social media that shows a man hitting his girlfriend violently after she asked him to marry her. In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said.

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, the official said.

However, when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is absconding, he said. The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

