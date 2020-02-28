Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV Mild tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported. An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometres in the northeast of Kullu district, he added.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone

Also read:Himachal Pradesh Governor hails Article 370, CAA

Also read:Massive forest fire breaks out in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh