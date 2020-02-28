Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mild tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

Mild tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday morning.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: February 28, 2020 15:44 IST
Mild tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district
Image Source : FILE/INDIA TV

Mild tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday morning. No loss of life or property was reported. An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.48 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 kilometres in the northeast of Kullu district, he added.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kullu, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone

Also read:Himachal Pradesh Governor hails Article 370, CAA

Also read:Massive forest fire breaks out in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News