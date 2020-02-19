Massive forest fire breaks out in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source : ANI Forest fire in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

A forest fire broke out in Chaura area of Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Forest officials are monitoring the situation. In recent times, over 500 cases of forest fires have been recorded in the state, hurting the diversity of the ecosystem and forest life.

On Tuesday, another fire incident took place behind Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru billowing thick black smoke to a few miles. The fire tenders on the spot, doused it within half an hour of fire fighting operations.

No major damage was reported as the fire was limited to dry grass and littered garbage at the site. Also, no casualties have been reported during the incident.

