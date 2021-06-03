Will Dominica court book Mehul Choksi's 'return ticket' to India? Verdict today

Image Source : DOMINICA NEWSONLINE/ANI Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi arriving at the Roseau Magistrate court to answer to charges of illegal entry into Dominica.

Will fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi sent back to India from Dominica? A local court will decide on Thursday. Hearing at the Roseau Magistrate Court has started and as decision over whether Choksi will be deported to India or not is likely to be announced later in the evening.

A wheelchair-bound Choksi was seen entering the court for the hearing. Choksi's lawyer in India and his wife Priti have alleged that former diamond tycoon was physically assaulted after he was taken into custody in Dominica last week. Priti Choksi had even alleged that Mehul was actually abducted in Dominica.

Breaking her silence over the controversy surrounding Mehul Choksi's alleged girlfriend, Priti said that the woman is known Mehul and his other acquaintances.

Choksi denied bail by Dominica magistrate

Earlier today, a Dominica magistrate Mehul Choksi was denied allegedly illegal entry to the Caribbean island country.

Choksi, wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), pleaded before the magistrate that he was abducted and forcibly brought to Dominica from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, about 100 nautical miles away, Dominica News Online reported.

