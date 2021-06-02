Mehul Choksi's wife breaks silence over 'mystery woman' believed to be his girlfriend

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several media reports claimed that Mehul Choksi was arrested when he was meeting her alleged girl friend Barbara Jarabica.

Mehul Choksi's wife Priti has broken her silence on the 'mystery woman' shown on TV channels claiming to be her girl friend. Priti rubbished media reports saying, "the woman shown on media channels is not the same woman that they knew as Barbara. Woman was known to my husband, she would visit whenever came to Antigua."

Priti told news agency ANI that his husband is going through physical and mental torture . "If someone really wanted him back alive, why did they need to torture and abuse him physically and mentally?" ANI quoted her, as saying.

Priti also said that she has full faith in the rule of law of the Caribbean nations and await his safe and rightful return to Antigua at the earliest. "My husband has many health issues. He is an Antiguan citizen & enjoys all rights, protection as per Antigua and Barbuda constitution," she added.

Choksi was arrested in Dominica on Wednesday for allegedly entering the country "illegally" from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been living since January 2018. He was wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are facing a CBI and ED probe.

