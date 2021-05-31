Was Mehul Choksi allegedly honey-trapped by 'girlfriend'? First images of mystery woman emerge

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Interestingly, Babara Jarabica has gone mysteriously missing since Mehul Choksi was nabbed.

Ever since fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi was arrested in Dominica last week, several stories of how actually he was nabbed have been doing the rounds. Now, Choksi' lawyers are claiming that he was tricked by the Indian and Antigua agencies which led to his arrest.

Reports in Antiguan media and Choksi's lawyers said that he was arrested from Dominica when he was visiting his girlfriend Babara Jarabica. The woman is a property investment consultant and has studied at the London School of Economics, reports said.

Mehul Choksi's lawyers have even claimed that Jarabica was used to 'honeytrap' the PNB Scam accused. They said that Jarabica had befriended Choksi as per a plan by the Antiguan agencies.

Babara Jarabica has gone mysteriously missing since Mehul Choksi was nabbed. Jarabica's Instagram account has several photos of her on a luxury yacht and helicopter.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne had earlier said that Mehul Choksi may have left his sanctuary in Antigua and taken a boat ride to neighbouring Dominica to have dinner or a 'good time' with his girlfriend.

He said that the Government of Dominica and law enforcement agencies, unless the court rules otherwise, can deport him to India because he is an Indian citizen.

"The information that we are getting is that Mehul Choksi may have taken his girlfriend to Dominica probably to have dinner or have a good time and so on and got caught. That would have been a monumental error because in Antigua he is a citizen, we could not deport him," he said in an interview to a local radio station as reported by Antigua News Room.

Pictures, purportedly of 62-year-old Choksi, surfaced in Dominica showing him with a red, swollen eye and bruises on his hands.



Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Both are facing a CBI and ED probe.

While Modi is in a London prison after being repeatedly denied bail and is contesting his extradition to India, Choksi took the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

