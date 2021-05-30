Image Source : ANI Mehul Choksi might have taken girlfriend on romantic trip to Dominica, Antigua PM says

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi might have taken his girlfriend on a romantic trip to Dominica where he was caught, Antigua News Room quoted Prime Minister Gaston Browne as saying. He made the sensational claims over the mysterious disappearance of Mehul Choksi from the Carribean region in an interview.

"Mehul Choksi made a mistake and the information we are getting is that Choksi travelled with his girlfriend but he was caught in Dominica and now he can be deported back to India," PM Browne reportedly said.

Meanwhile, purported pictures of the 62-year-old fugitive have surfaced in Dominica that show him with a red swollen eye and bruises on his hands.

Earlier, the Dominica High Court had stayed the removal of Choksi from its soil and put a gag order on the developments till the matter is heard in an open court on June 2. Through his lawyers, Choksi has alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and taken to Dominica.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking.

Earlier today, the Antiguan Prime Minister also said that India has sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of Mehul Choksi. There was, however, no immediate official confirmation from Indian authorities about it. A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, leading to speculations about deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

