'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne': BJP takes potshots at Mehbooba Mufti over Taliban reference to J&K

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti over her Taliban remarks. The party has called her remarks as 'anti-national' wherein she had drawn a reference to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to press for her demand to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the popular TV series 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne', BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said that Mufti is daydreaming and that her wishes will never come true. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has rejected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the 'Gupkar Gang' which is an alliance between the several regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was J&K's misfortune that these dynasties (PDP and National Conference) killed development here and whenever the public solicited response they started speaking in the language of China and Pakistan. Now they are talking about the Taliban. It is a nation run by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji. Anyone who does any misadventure will be taught a lesson. Pakistan has already taught a lesson."

Notably, Mufti while addressing PDP party workers had asked the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and urged the government to hold dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir and return its special status which was revoked in 2019. Referring to the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, she warned the Centre "to not test us" and asked the government to "mend its ways, understand the situation, and see what is happening in your neighbourhood."

The Modi government had in August 2019 scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division; and Ladakh division.

