'Palestine is still better...': Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over J&K's anti-encroachment drive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir: Amid the anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has compared the BJP government with Palestine saying it is like 'East India Company' and wants to make J&K like Afghanistan.

Earlier we used to think that BJP has taken a cue from what Israel does with Palestine but now they have left it behind, they want to make J&K like Afghanistan, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said.

"I compare it with Palestine because the BJP government is like an 'East-India Company' in Kashmir, in the entire country... Palestine is still better, their people talk, here it's even worse, people's houses are being demolished by bulldozer," Mufti said.

Mehbooba Mufti further lambasted the BJP saying that the party weaponised their brute majority to bulldoze constitution of the country. She said that they have weaponised media to crush the voice of dissent and the judiciary as well.

"If you'll go to Kashmir, you'll find it like Afghanistan because bulldozer is there. They've (BJP) outsourced our jobs, lands, and minerals. ED, NIA being used against the journalist, politicians in the country, we're still special status state as we've other agencies to harass people," Mufti said.

"Crooks, conmen are being given 45,000-hectare land while the people of Kashmir are being driven out of their land on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive," she added.

ALSO READ | Sikkimese Nepali 'immigrant' row: Centre supports Sikkim govt, files review petition in SC

ALSO READ | PM Modi targets Congress over Rafale protests, says 'truth revealing itself today'

Latest India News