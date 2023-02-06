Sikkimese Nepali 'immigrant' row: Centre supports Sikkim govt, to file review petition in SC

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Sikkimese-Nepalis protests: The Centre is filing a review petition to support the Sikkim government after the Supreme Court in an observation referred to Sikkimese Nepalis as 'immigrants', Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has informed.

The development has come after protests erupted against SC observation. The State government has already filed the review petition in the Supreme Court.

The protests are taking place after the Supreme Court reportedly mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Council (JAC) called a Sikkim bandh on Wednesday to register a strong condemnation of the 'immigrant' tag on Sikkimese Nepali and the dilution of the 'Sikkimese' definition in the January 13 Supreme Courts verdict.

The bandh call has been supported by the ruling SKM party and is expected to be a total success.

Through the proposed dawn to dusk bandh (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), the JAC is also demanding that the 'foreigner' references in the court's observations are expunged and the 'Sikkimese' definition is restored.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Sikkim CM announces incentives for indigenous communities to produce more children