  Major avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathula border area; 7 tourists dead, over 80 feared trapped | Updates
Major avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathula border area; 7 tourists dead, over 80 feared trapped | Updates

According to an initial estimate, about 30 tourists were caught by the avalanche, as per the BRO, out of whom, 22 have been rescued.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 16:52 IST
Sikkim Avalanche, Nathula Border
Image Source : ANI Major avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathula Border region

Sikkim Avalanche: At least 6 tourists have been killed while over 80 are feared trapped after a major avalanche hit northeastern state Sikkim on Tuesday. The avalanche struck Nathula border area in Sikkim, an official informed. According to an initial estimate, about 30 tourists were caught by the avalanche, as per the BRO, out of whom, 22 have been rescued, however, reports later said that around 80 tourists are feared to be trapped. The avalanche hit the region when several tourists were present near the snow-covered hill side of Jawaharlal Nehru Marg which connects Gangtok to the tourism spots of Tsomgo Lake and Nathula border. More casualties are feared even though relief and rescue operations are going on a war-footing to extract the trapped tourists under the avalanche.

Live updates :Sikkim Avalanche

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:52 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Death toll rises to 7

    Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Natu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow. Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army have launched a rescue mission.

    By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven tourists have succumbed to injuries. The other seven were administered first aid and are returning to Gangtok.

    Meanwhile the road has been opened for traffic by BRO.

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    WATCH | Rescue efforts underway after major avalanche occurred in Nathula border region

    WATCH | Rescue efforts underway after a major avalanche hit Nathula border region in Sikkim. At least 6 people have died so far. Several others feared trapped.

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:45 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    22 tourists rescued

    At least 22 tourists have been rescued after avalanche strikes on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula. The rescue efforts are still underway.

     

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Around 350 tourists are returning back

    About 350 tourists who were not in the avalanche zone are returning back to Gangtok after the BRO cleared the road towards the state capital.

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Many tourists washed away into the gorge

    Videos circulating in social media show some tourists being pulled out from the avalanche. Many tourists had been washed away down below the road into the gorge. Some could be seen lying unconscious on top of the snow below the road.

    A BRO source informed that 17 tourists have been pulled out from the avalanche and shifted to Army hospitals nearby.

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Higher altitudes in Sikkim receiving heavy snowfall over past few days

    Since past two-three weeks, the higher altitudes of Sikkim including Tsomgo Lake and Nathu La have received heavy snowfall. On many occasions, tourists returning from Tsomgo Lake and Nathu La had been stranded due to afternoon snowstorm blocking the road.

    A tour operator informed that on Tuesday, tourists going to Tsomgo Lake had stopped near 17th Mile where the road was blocked with heavy snowfall. The tourists went walking to the hill side to take photos and enjoy the snow when suddenly an avalanche came down and washed away scores of tourists down the road.

  • Apr 04, 2023 4:40 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Avalanche struck 25 kms away from Gangtok

    At approx 12:15 pm, approx 25-30 tourists were struck by a sudden Avalanche near 17th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg near Nathula border area in Sikkim. The site where avalanche hit is about 25 km away from Gangtok.

    As per information available, rescue and relief operations are being undertaken by Sikkim Police, BRO, Army, government departments and tour operators. The exact figures of injuries and fatalities are not known immediately.

