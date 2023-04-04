Major avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathula border area; 7 tourists dead, over 80 feared trapped | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Major avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathula Border region

Sikkim Avalanche: At least 6 tourists have been killed while over 80 are feared trapped after a major avalanche hit northeastern state Sikkim on Tuesday. The avalanche struck Nathula border area in Sikkim, an official informed. According to an initial estimate, about 30 tourists were caught by the avalanche, as per the BRO, out of whom, 22 have been rescued, however, reports later said that around 80 tourists are feared to be trapped. The avalanche hit the region when several tourists were present near the snow-covered hill side of Jawaharlal Nehru Marg which connects Gangtok to the tourism spots of Tsomgo Lake and Nathula border. More casualties are feared even though relief and rescue operations are going on a war-footing to extract the trapped tourists under the avalanche.

ALSO READ | Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to technical snag