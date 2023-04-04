Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport due to technical snag

IndiGo Flight emergency landing: A Varanasi-bound Indigo flight was diverted and made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad owing to a technical snag.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897, which had departed Bengaluru for Varanasi but diverted to Hyderabad airport, made an emergency landing at 6:15 am.

"To avoid any further delays, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the DGCA said adding that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. Meanwhile, the DGCA has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

More than 1,000 incidents of technical snags

Earlier on March 10, a Lucknow-bound AIX Connect plane from Bengaluru returned to the airport soon after taking off also due to a technical issue. As per government information, a total of 1,090 incidents of technical snags have been reported in various aircraft during 2021-2023.

Technical snags are experienced during the operation of aircraft and these may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

