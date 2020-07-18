Image Source : TWITTER/@MEGHALAYAPOLICE 'Weed like to inform': Meghalaya police explains that Marijuana is not an lockdown essential item

"Marijuana does not fall under the list of essential item, allowed in the times of Corona," said the Meghalaya Police when they took to social media to announce the confiscation of 500 kg of marijuana. The official handle of the police department, in a cleverly-worded post, said, "Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the essential items permitted in the times of Corona, Marijuana ain't one of them. Sorry for our bluntness, but that's just how we roll."

The department shared a picture of the seized drugs and lauded the Ri-Bhoi District police for intercepting the truck.

Meghalaya has been under several spells of lockdown. A fresh lockdown has been announced from July 24 to July 31.

