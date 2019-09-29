Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pushes for women empowerment, launches #Bharatkilaxmi initiative to honour daughters

Image Source : AIR TWITTER Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pushes for women empowerment, launches #Bharatkilaxmi initiative to honor daughters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday.

He returned from a week-long trip to the US yesterday where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events.

Earlier in the day, Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he would be joined by a "very special guest".

Here are the latest updates:

Free India from the menace of single use plastic

Free India from the menace of single use plastic

PM Modi talks about India's first Plogger Ripu Daman

Prime Minister spoke with Ripu Daman, India's first Plogger and asked him to explain the concept of Plogging during Mann Ki Baat.

"Ripudaman Belviji is making unique effort by attempting plogging! When I 1st encountered the term Plogging, it was novel even to me. Perhaps this word is in usage in certain measure in foreign lands. But, in India, Ripudaman has promoted it to great extent."

Sainthood to sister Mariam Therisa on October 13, PM Modi congratulates Christians

PM Modi informed that Pope Francis will declare Sister Mariam Thresia a saint next month. "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming 13th October, His Holiness Pope Francis will declare Sister MariamThresia a saint," he said.

Fit India campaign

PM Modi speaks about Fit India campaign. "Do you still remember Fit India? Fit India does not mean that if we go to the gym for two hours every morning and evening, it will suffice! All these addictions have to be avoided to be a part of Fit India. I am sure you happily accept my counsel," he said.

Banned e-cigarettes so that they can't destroy the youth of the country: PM Modi

"We all know that addiction to, tobacco is very harmful for health and it becomes very difficult to quit this addiction. People who consume tobacco are vulnerable to high risk diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure etc. Everyone knows that. Tobacco intoxication occurs due to the nicotine present in it. Brain development is hampered by its consumption during adolescence. But, today, I want to have a discourse with you on a new topic."

"There is little awareness among people about e-cigarette. They are completely unaware of its danger and for this reason sometimes e-cigarettes sneak into the house out of sheer curiosity."

"Kids at times pretending to be showing some magical trick, blow smoke in the presence of Peer Company or their parents, without lighting #cigarette or striking a match to light it! And as if a magic show is going on, the family members respond with applause!" he added.

PM Modi talks about a speech at the US Open which left him impressed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Daniil Medvedev's speech at the US Open which impressed him, adding that it personified the spirit of sportsmanship.

A student from Arunachal Pradesh requests PM to write more content relating to parents and children

A student from Arunachal Pradesh requested the prime minister to write more content relating to parents and teachers for the second edition of his book 'Exam Warriors'.

He said, "My young student friends, first of all, I thank you for writing to me. Thank you for reading Exam Warriors more than twice and special thanks for pointing out shortcomings in the book." "My little friend has entrusted me with a task, in fact there are orders for me. I shall certainly comply with your directions. As you have told me, I shall positively try to write something for parents as well as teachers, as and when I get the time to pen a new edition," he said.

PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Navratri, urges people to help poor celebrate festivals

On one hand, when we experience the ‘Delivery In’ of sweets, and gifts, let us think for a moment on the process of ‘Delivery Out’. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus, not required anymore, could be allocated for ‘Delivery Out.'

This festive season, have you thought about delivery in and delivery out?



This festive season, have you thought about delivery in and delivery out?

PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as 'didi'. She turns 90 today.

