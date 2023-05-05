Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress says 'BJP's politics of hate' responsible for Manipur violence

Manipur Violence : Politics has intensified in Manipur following clashes, Congress has alleged that "Manipur is burning" because of BJP's "politics of hate" as it has created fissures among communities. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus on restoring peace and normalcy in the northeastern state. The grand old party also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked in view of a total breakdown of law and order in Manipur.

"BJP has created fissures among communities"

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail. "Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Kharge wrote on Twitter.

"BJP's politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's message to people of Manipur

In a tweet, Gandhi said he was deeply concerned about Manipur's rapidly deteriorating law-and-order situation. "The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm," he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a government order on social media and pointed that the state government has written that it is "pleased to authorise shoot at sight orders". "Just like the British government, only the Modi government could use such draconian language as there is complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur," he said in a video message.

"This is a fit case where Home Minister of India Amit Shah should resign or should be sacked forthwith. This is a fit case where the BJP government in Manipur should be dismissed and Article 356, that is President's Rule, should be imposed," he added.

The Manipur government issued "shoot at sight" orders on Thursday to contain the spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, which has displaced more than 9,000 people from their villages. Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting. More troops are being brought in from Nagaland by road, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) is flying in reinforcements from Guwahati and Tezpur, defence officials indicated.

(with inputs from agencies)

