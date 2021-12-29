Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mandatory 7-day home quarantine for Mumbai resident arrivals from UAE

A 7-day home quarantine has been mandated for international arrivals from UAE, including Dubai, who are residents of Mumbai. RTPCR on arrival will be mandatory for such passengers, Mumbai civic body has said. The move comes after a significant rise in Covid cases in Mumbai today. The city today recorded 2,510 new Covid cases, about 82% higher than yesterday's 1,377 Covid cases.

Last week, the civic body had made these tests mandatory for passengers landing in the city from Dubai, which has now been extended to the entire UAE.

Overall, Maharashtra has recorded 3,900 new Covid-19 cases, while 20 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state today. Today, 85 cases of Omicron variant infection have been reported in the state.

Apart from the daily cases, Mumbai reported one death and 251 recoveries today Delhi's active case tally has crossed the 2000 mark. The positivity rate in Delhi is at an all-time high of 1.26%.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation".

