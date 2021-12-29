Mumbai reports 2,510 new Covid cases, over 80% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects swab samples of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

Mumbai today reported 2,510 new Covid-19 cases, 82 per cent higher than yesterday's 1,377 cases. The tally gets reported soon after Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray earlier today predicted that Mumbai will gradually see more than 2000 cases per day.

Apart from the daily cases, Mumbai reported one death and 251 recoveries today.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation".

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise by 70 percent from a day ago. Covid cases are on the rise in the city, apart from other parts of Maharashtra. To curb the spread of Covid-19, the state government has issued several guidelines ahead of the upcoming new year celebrations.

From December 25, from 9 pm to 6 am, more than 5 people have been banned at public places. On December 31 and January 1 events, places should function with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity in indoor, 25 per cent in outdoor venues.

PM Modi on December 25, announced a third dose or 'precautionary' dose of Covid-19, that will first be administered to those above 60 with co-morbidities, and to frontline workers.

In Maharashtra, People are required to adhere to Covid protocols and related information on December 31 and January 1.

