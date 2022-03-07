CM Mamata meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after ruckus erupts in Bengal legislative assembly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar talks with State Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, as he is unable to start his inaugural address due to a protest staged by BJP MLAs over the alleged violence during recent civic polls, on the first day of the Budget Session of State Assembly, in Kolkata, Monday, March 7, 2022.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The meet came soon after a ruckus erupted in the West Bengal legislative assembly. Chaos came in as opposition protested against alleged rigging and violence in the state's civic polls.

The two held talks today at the Raj Bhavan. Several BJP leaders along with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Dhankhar after a ruckus in the Assembly session.

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was physically assaulted by TMC leaders...what happened inside the House everybody saw it very carefully... we'll meet Governor. He should take appropriate action against it. If necessary will consult with the central govt", BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari told the reporters.

The meet also comes one day after Dhankhar on Sunday spoke of 'catalyzing talks with the CM'. Evident tensions have long prevailed between the two which even led to Mamata blocking Dhankhar on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar on Sunday wrote, “Dialogue Stalemate between top constitutional functionaries in the state -Guv, and CM has been cause of serious concern in well-meaning quarters. It has thus become expedient to put in public domain continual & sustained outreach efforts by Guv to catalyze dialogue with CM.”

Last week, West Bengal State Election Commissioner Saurav Das had briefed Governor Dhankhar on issues related to the civic poll in 108 municipalities, which was held amid allegations of intimidation and violence by opposition parties.

