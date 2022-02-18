Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee retains his position as National General Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Abhishek Banerjee with Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee has managed to retain his position as National General Secretary of the party after National Working Committee meeting was held on Friday at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee residence.

AITC chairperson chaired an hour-long meeting with the working Committee and eyeing on the national politics following portfolio have been chalked out.

Alongside National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, three National vice presidents - Yashwant Sinha, Subrata Bakshi, Chandrima Bhattacharya - have also been appointed. Yashwant Sinha and Amit Mitra have been given the responsibility to chalk out the economic policy.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy will be the spokesperson for Rajya Sabha and Kakoli Ghoshdastidar for Lok Sabha. Mahua Moitro, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kakoli Ghoshdastidar have been appointed as National spokesperson.

Susmita Dev will look after North East.

Mamata had dissolved the party's national office bearers' committee, which included her nephew Abhishek Banerjee who was the TMC national general secretary on Saturday and formed a 20-member working committee amid a growing rift between the party old timers and Gen Next. Asserting her firm control over the party, Banerjee packed the new working committee with party veterans but included Abhishek.

Among those who found place in the new TMC national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha, besides Abhishek Banerjee.

Amidst the rift in the party over the candidate list for the upcoming civic polls to 108 municipalities in the state, the TMC is mulling action against dissidents who have filed nominations as independents.

It reissued on Thursday its two-day ultimatum to the dissidents to withdraw their nomination or face action.

The party also decided on the mayors of three municipal corporations it won this week.

