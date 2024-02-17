Major security breach in Amritpal Singh’s jail in Assam, spy camera, smartphone recovered | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amritpal Singh

A major security breach occurred in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at Assam’s highly secured Dibrugarh Jail where Khalistani sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his associates are lodged. Several “unauthorised activities” were taking place in the NSA cell from where a spy-cam pen and smartphone with SIM were recovered, the police said on Saturday (February 17). Assam Police's DGP GP Singh informed that upon the receipt of information about such occurrence, CCTV surveillance was stepped up and a search was conducted on the premise of the NSA Cell leading to the recovery of several items.

The officer said that the source of the induction of such materials is being ascertained and further action is being taken to ensure the prevention of its recurrence.

What did the police officer say?

“Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to recovery of smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by Jail staff. Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence,” the DGP posted on X and also shared the images of the same.

Dibrugarh Jail's security

The jail has a multi-tier security system, which also includes 24-hour security, CCTV cameras and coordination between the Assam and the central governments.

Constructed in 1859-60 by the British, the Dibrugarh central jail, where Amritpal Singh is lodged, is considered to be the most secure prison in the state. It is one of the oldest and well-fortified prisons.

The jail has a cell where the prisoners who are booked under the National Security Act are lodged. Amritpal Singh was brought to this jail in April last year after his arrest in Punjab’s Moga district following his manhunt.

Amritpal attempted to evade arrest for over a month, and was finally nabbed in Moga.

