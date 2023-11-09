Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
NIA freezes assets worth Rs 1.34 crore linked to alleged drug trafficker Amritpal Singh

NIA investigations have revealed that the cash amounting to Rs 1,34,12,000, seized from the premises of Amritpal Singh, is believed to be 'proceeds of drugs.'

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2023 19:42 IST
NIA
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on site.
In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken firm action to freeze assets valued at Rs 1,34,12,000 on November 8. The funds are identified as 'illegally acquired property' allegedly belonging to Amritpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab.
 
The case is rooted in the recovery and seizure of 102.784 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 700 crores, on April 24, 2022, and April 26, 2022, by Indian Customs. The contraband, originating from Afghanistan, entered India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, Amritsar, on April 22, 2022. The illicit heroin was cleverly concealed within a shipment of Licorice roots (Mulethi).
 
The decisive measures by the NIA are part of ongoing efforts to combat illicit activities and dismantle networks involved in drug trafficking.

