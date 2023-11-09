Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Dhanteras and Diwali | Check areas to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali

Delhi traffic advisory: Delhi Police has on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of Dhanteras and Diwali. In the advisory, the Delhi Police stated that pre Diwali high volume of traffic is expected on the City roads especially around shopping malls and around busy high footfall market areas in several reasons.

It also outlined the places and the market areas that are likely to remain affected during the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali.

CHECK HERE AREAS AND MARKETS TO AVOID:

Delhi Metro services on Diwali

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said the last Metro train service on Diwali (November 12) would start at 10.00 pm from terminal stations of all Lines including the Airport Express Line.

Metro train services will commence from 6:00 am onwards on all lines/sections and from 4.45 am on Airport Express Line on this Sunday, said DMRC officials. The Delhi Metro's last train on Sunday will start at 10 pm from the terminal stations of all its corridors on account of the Diwali festival.

Noida police issues traffic advisory

Earlier on Wednesday, the Noida Police also released a traffic advisory outlining road closures and alternate routes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar city area. The advisory, issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, contains crucial information concerning traffic management during the festive period, which includes Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.

Various markets in the city, such as Atta Market, Sector 27, Indira Market, Sector 27, Sector 18, GIP Mall, Garden Galleria Mall, DLF Mall, Brahmaputra Market, Sector 28, Logix Mall City Center, Hoshiyarpur, Shoprix Mall, Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Kasba Kasna, Dadri, and others, are expected to experience traffic congestion.

This year, the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated on November 10 and 12 respectively.

