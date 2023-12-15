Breaking: Amritpal Singh's close aide Kulwant Singh arrested in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amritpal Singh's close aide Kulwant Singh

Punjab Police has arrested Kulwant Singh, a close aide of Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, officials said on Friday (December 15). Amritpal Singh was arrested in April this year in Punjab's Moga.

"He is an associate of Amritpal Singh and was absconding in the case. He was produced in the court today and the court gave 4 days' remand," DSP Ajnala Riputapan Singh Sandhu said.

Amritpal was declared a fugitive as he was on the run earlier in March. The Khalistan sympathiser escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Amritpal's supporters had stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 this year, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Punjab Police had invoked the stringent NSA against him. Several cases have been lodged against the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(With ANI inputs)

