Image Source : ANI Maiden batch of NCC girls confers guard of honour to JNU VC

The maiden batch of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) girls' unit of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday conferred a guard of honour to the Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, as the University celebrated the Republic Day.

"The guard of honour by 15 girls NCC cadets during Republic Day Celebrations in the JNU is not only significant for us as a University but also it sends out a larger message of unity and discipline.

"We are proud of our cadets and we hope to establish a boys NCC unit also at JNU," the Vice-Chancellor said after the parade.

The Republic day parade in the campus is being seen as a symbol of normalcy returning to the campus after the infamous January 5 violence episode when a masked mob assaulted the students and professors on the campus.

ALSO READ | JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar continues to hold official accommodation at IIT-Delhi

ALSO READ | JNU student Sharjeel Imam faces imminent arrest over Assam remarks, multiple FIRs lodged