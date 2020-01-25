JNU student Sharjeel Imam faces imminent arrest over Assam remarks, multiple FIRs lodged

JNU student Sharjeel Imam during his controversial speech in Aligarh

At least two FIRs were filed against Shaheen Bagh protest leader Sharjeel Imam, one in Aligarh and the other in Guwahati, over his controversial remarks at the ongoing Citizenship Act protest in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood. An FIR has been lodged against Sharjil Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of offence u/s 13 (1)/18 of the UA(P)ACT read with section 153 A, 153 B and 124 A IPC at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station (sic)," news agency ANI quoted Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh as saying.

In a viral video recorded on Jan 16, Imam can he heard inciting the crowd at Shaheen Bagh that their “aim” must be to cut-off Assam from the rest of the country.

GP Singh, ADGP Law & Order, Assam Police: An FIR has been lodged against Sharjil Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of offence u/s 13 (1)/18 of the UA(P)ACT read with section 153 A, 153 B and 124 A IPC at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station. pic.twitter.com/Q755Z2O6x7 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

A separate complaint has been registered against the JNU student for his comments in Aligarh, where the incendiary comments were reportedly made.

“He made anti-national statements at AMU students protest on Jan 16. Based on video of his speech, case registered. Team is being sent to arrest him, (sic)" a police official in Aligarh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Case registered in Aligarh against Sharjeel Imam,JNU student&organiser of anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.SSP Aligarh says,"He made anti-national statements at AMU students protest on Jan 16. Based on video of his speech,case registered. Team is being sent to arrest him" pic.twitter.com/7O4wnAClFa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2020

