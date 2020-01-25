Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
JNU student Sharjeel Imam faces imminent arrest over Assam remarks, multiple FIRs lodged

In a viral video recorded on Jan 16, Imam can he heard inciting the crowd at Shaheen Bagh that their “aim” must be to cut-off Assam from the rest of the country

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2020 17:44 IST
JNU student Sharjeel Imam during his controversial speech

JNU student Sharjeel Imam during his controversial speech in Aligarh

At least two FIRs were filed against Shaheen Bagh protest leader Sharjeel Imam, one in Aligarh and the other in Guwahati, over his controversial remarks at the ongoing Citizenship Act protest in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood.  An FIR has been lodged against Sharjil Imam for his speech and inter alia commission of offence u/s 13 (1)/18 of the UA(P)ACT read with section 153 A, 153 B and 124 A IPC at Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station (sic)," news agency ANI quoted Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh as saying.

In a viral video recorded on Jan 16, Imam can he heard inciting the crowd at Shaheen Bagh that their “aim” must be to cut-off Assam from the rest of the country.

A separate complaint has been registered against the JNU student for his comments in Aligarh, where the incendiary comments were reportedly made.

“He made anti-national statements at AMU students protest on Jan 16. Based on video of his speech, case registered. Team is being sent to arrest him, (sic)" a police official in Aligarh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also watch: Our aim is to cut Assam and North-East from India, says JNU student Sharjeel Imam

