President, PM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. Modi offered floral tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat on his 151st birth anniversary. "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/T39dyy59zr — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

He offered floral tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat and said he epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. "Lal Bahadur Shastri ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," Modi said.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM #LalBahadurShastri at Vijay Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/vwfYU0KCpT — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Paying homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti, President Kovind wrote: "The Mahatma’s life was his message. Gandhiji sacrificed his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden, and the empowerment of Indians. Gandhiji himself never claimed to be a great soul — indeed, he went out of his way to tell the world about his vulnerabilities. Yet, he is the best example of realising the maximum human potential."

Kovind said this constant effort to be a better human being and to be more sensitive towards those around him made him a Mahatma. "This path was, of course, extremely difficult. There were many failures along the way. But he continued doggedly, one step at a time," he added. The president also remembered how Gandhi flung himself into healthcare and sanitation duties that exemplified his selfless service.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/vnwQPamwmj — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

POLITICAL LEADERS PAY TRIBUTES

RAHUL GANDHI: "I won't fear anyone in the world. I won't bow down before any injustice. I will win over lies with the truth by my side... and may I bear all the sufferings protesting against falsehood. Wishing a happy Gandhi Jayanti."

ASHOK GEHLOT

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat pay tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/ptmPEF3wRY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

