Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary: The history, significance behind observing Shaheed Diwas

Shaheed Diwas 2022: Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day is observed on January 30 all over the country to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives to make India an independent nation. The day also marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1948, this day was the saddest day of the nation as Gandhiji, fondly known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House. This is known to all that Mahatma Gandhi played an important role to free India from the British rule. He used peaceful and non-violent ways to achieve freedom.

India got independence in 1947 after which Gandhiji promoted brotherhood and peace in the nation. As Mahatama Gandhi died on January 30, the Government of India announced that the day will be known as Shaheed Diwas.

Martyrs' Day 2022: How Shaheed Diwas is observed?

On this day, the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and the Defence Minister together assemble at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat memorial and pay respects to Indian martyrs and Mahatma Gandhi. People observe a two-minute silence in the memory Indian martyrs.

According to central government directions, two minutes’ of silence should be observed at 11 am throughout the country remembering those who sacrificed their lives during India's freedom struggle.

“The State/UT Governments are requested to ensure that the Martyrs’ Day is observed with due solemnity. They may issue instructions to all educational institutions and Public Sector Enterprises under their control for the observance of the Martyrs’ Day accordingly," notes a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Many school conduct functions on this day in which students croon patriotic songs and perform plays. Martyrs’ Day is also observed on March 23 to remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

