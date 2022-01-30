Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Inspiring quotes by Father of the Nation on non-violence and brotherhood

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi, the 'Father of the Nation' who was also lovingly called 'Bapu' played a significant role in the independence movement of our country. He not only led the way to swaraj and satyagraha but also instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. On January 30, 1948, he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during his evening prayers. In memory of this great freedom fighter, the day is observed as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas. On this day, the central government has instructed the states and union territories to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am to pay tribute to the leader and fighters who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's have a look at the inspirational quotes by Bapu in which he has expressed his ideologies on God, non-violence and brotherhood.

Martyr's Day 2021: Quotes by 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi