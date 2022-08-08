Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains lash Mumbai; orange alert issued in Nagpur, Vardha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Sea waves crash at the shore at Gateway of India during high tide

IMD has issued a yellow alert in several parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Bhandara.

An orange alert has been issued in Nagpur, Vardha and Chandrapur for August 10.

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains have been lashing parts of Maharashtra since the beginning of the monsoon season this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in several parts of Vidarbha including Nagpur, Bhandara and Vardha for today and tomorrow. Also, even heavier rains have been predicted for Wednesday (August 10), due to which an orange alert has been issued in Nagpur, Vardha and Chandrapur.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Mumbai this morning. The west coast and west central India, which includes a sizeable area of Maharashtra, is expected to receive below-normal rainfall in the next couple of months, the IMD forecast stated.

IMD released a report on Sunday, stating Maharashtra has received 27 per cent more rains than normal recorded in the months of June and July, despite the dull start to the monsoon season this year.

As per the data compiled by the IMD, the state had received 677.5 mm rainfall till July 31, which is 27 per cent more than its normal figures, a senior IMD official said. The southwest monsoon, which usually arrives in the state around June 7, was delayed till June 11 and it got off to a slow start.

“By June end, the state’s cumulative rainfall figures indicated that it had received 30 per cent less rainfall than normal. However, the intensity increased drastically and by July end, the state recorded excess showers,” the official said.

Maharashtra had received 147.5 mm rain in June, which was 70 per cent of its normal rainfall, the IMD data revealed.“The Marathwada region received 61 per cent excess rainfall than usual, while Vidarbha and central Maharashtra recorded 25 and 39 per cent more showers respectively. Konkan received 6 per cent excess rainfall,” he said.

According to a senior official from the disaster management department, this pattern of excess rainfall was unusual for the rain-shadow regions in the state.

