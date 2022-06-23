Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As MVA government trouble further deepens, Shiv Sena has asked for the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde.

Speaking on seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting."

"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," Arvind Sawant informed.

Shiv Sena has demanded the disqualification of 12 MLAs including:

Eknath Shinde (Cabinet Minister) – Kopari Pachpakhadi, Thane

Tanaji Sawant MLA from Paranda, Osmanabad

Prakash Surve MLA from Magathane, Mumbai

Balaji Kinikar MLA from Ambernath, Thane

Anil Babar MLA from Khanapur, Satara

Lata Sonawane MLA from Chopda, Jalgaon

Yamini Jadhav MLA from Byculla, Mumbai

Sanjay Shirsat MLA from Aurangabad West, Aurangabad

Bharat Gogavale MLA from Mahad, Raigad

Sandipan Bhumare - (Cabinet Minister) - MLA from Paithan, Aurangabad

Abdul Sattar - (Minister of State) - MLA from Sillod, Aurangabad

Mahesh Shinde - MLA from Koregaon, Satara

