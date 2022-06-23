Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As MVA government trouble further deepens, Shiv Sena has asked for the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde.
Speaking on seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "We've filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker (of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly) and demanded that the membership of 12 (MLAs) should be cancelled as they didn't attend yesterday's meeting."
"Before the meeting notice was issued in which it was said that if you didn't attend the meeting then legal action will be taken as per the constitution. Some didn't come and some gave unnecessary reasons," Arvind Sawant informed.
Shiv Sena has demanded the disqualification of 12 MLAs including:
- Eknath Shinde (Cabinet Minister) – Kopari Pachpakhadi, Thane
- Tanaji Sawant MLA from Paranda, Osmanabad
- Prakash Surve MLA from Magathane, Mumbai
- Balaji Kinikar MLA from Ambernath, Thane
- Anil Babar MLA from Khanapur, Satara
- Lata Sonawane MLA from Chopda, Jalgaon
- Yamini Jadhav MLA from Byculla, Mumbai
- Sanjay Shirsat MLA from Aurangabad West, Aurangabad
- Bharat Gogavale MLA from Mahad, Raigad
- Sandipan Bhumare - (Cabinet Minister) - MLA from Paithan, Aurangabad
- Abdul Sattar - (Minister of State) - MLA from Sillod, Aurangabad
- Mahesh Shinde - MLA from Koregaon, Satara
ALSO READ | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Floor test will decide who has the majority, says Sharad Pawar
ALSO READ | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar says 'no BJP role' behind power drama