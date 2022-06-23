Maharashtra Political Crisis: Floor test will decide who has the majority, says Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Highlights NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the MVA is standing behind Uddhav Thackeray

Sharad Pawar said the BJP is behind the current political crisis in Maharashtra

The NCP chief also said that only floor test will decide who has the majority

Maharashtra Political Crisis: As the MVA government trouble unfolds further, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that BJP is behind all this but they are standing with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking on whether the MVA has the majority to stay in the power, Sharad Pawar said that only a floor test will decide who has the majority.

"MVA decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai the situation will change," Sharad Pawar said.

"We have seen such situations in Maharashtra several times. With my experience, I can say that we will defeat this crisis, and the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray will run smoothly," Pawar added.

"Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in Vidhan Sabha. When procedures will be followed, then it will be proved that this government is in majority," NCP chief said.

ALSO READ | Ready to consider exiting out of MVA if...: Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut to rebel MLAs

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Crisis: Rebel Sena MLA, in letter, claims CM Uddhav was not available for 2.5 years

Latest India News