Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar says 'no BJP role' behind power drama

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that they will continue to support Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs chose Eknath Shinde as their leader who are camping in Guwahati.

Addressing a presser when asked if the opposition BJP had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis in the state, Ajit Pawar said, "So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront."

"We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation," Ajit Pawar said.

"It is the responsibility of all the three parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) to save the government. Only Sanjay Raut knows why he made such a statement (Shiv Sena mulling to exit MVA)," Ajit Pawar mentioned.

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar further said, "I will call CM and ask him why Sanjay Raut made such a statement. Did Raut give this statement only to bring back the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena? I will discuss with CM on Sanjay Raut's statement."

Meanwhile, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the MVA continues to enjoy majority.

"The rebels haven't quit the Shiv Sena. They are sulking right now and will return," he said.

