Maharashtra Crisis: Rebel Sena MLA, in letter, claims CM Uddhav was not available for 2.5 years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has accused CM Uddhav Thackeray for shutting his doors to them and neglecting his own party leaders.

CM Uddhav Thackeray in an emotional appeal on Wednesday asked all the rebel MLAs to return back to Mumbai and talk to him face-to-face if they have any issues. Uddhav even said that he was ready to quit as CM if MLAs tell him on his face.

However, calling out Uddhav's bluff, Sanjay Shirsat in a letter said that this courtesy was never extended in the past two-and-a-half years.

The letter was shared by Eknath Shinde on his Twitter, saying these are views of the party leaders.

Shirsat pointed out several issues that they were made to wait outside Varsha whenever they wanted to meet the chief minister. The top leadership was not available for party MLAs for 2.5 years while alliance partners NCP and Congress routinely visited them.

Shirsat also blamed Sanjay Raut saying the "Chanakya would always trump us," indicating his rise created resentment within the party.

Shirsat further said that they were stopped from visiting Ayodhya at the last minute.

He said when Aaditya Thackeray had gone to Ayodhya then why were they being stopped. They were at the airport, luggage was checked in and were about to board when Shinde called them and said MLAs should return.

Shinde informed that the Chief Minister had said MLAs should not go to Ayodhya.

Shirsat added that now they are with Eknath Shinde, who has always been there to listen to them and also believes this will continue in future.

Sanjay Shirsat concluded by saying that Uddhav's yesterday's address made them emotional but his address didn't answer their basic questions, therefore, he was writing this letter.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra crisis: Sena MLA claims he was 'kidnapped', Eknath Shinde releases pictures as 'evidence'

ALSO READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Who's to be blamed for Shiv Sena's monsoon of woes - Uddhav Thackeray?

Latest India News