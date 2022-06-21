People fed up of Shiv Sena-led MVA govt, says Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
Stating that there was no control among MVA constituents -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, the BJP leader said, "There was complete negligence towards problems of the people."

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: June 21, 2022 14:53 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Raosaheb Danve said that the people of Maharashtra are fed up with MVA govt.
  • He said there was complete negligence towards problems of the people.
  • BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council polls.

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said that the people of Maharashtra are fed up with the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

"It has become evident from the Legislative Council polls that the votes of the MVA constituents were divided and the Independents have supported us (BJP). The BJP's fifth candidate won, while the Congress' candidate was defeated by the other two parties (Sena and NCP)," he said.

This indicated that there was a discord in the MVA government, the Union Minister of State for Railways said.

"No one has any control on anyone. There is complete negligence towards problems of the people. After the Legislative Council elections, the environment in the state has become clear. People are now fed up with the government. We will observe the happenings," Danve said.

The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the state Legislative Council election, while the Congress's Chandrakant Handore, a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost. Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat in the elections to 10 council seats.

(With PTI Inputs)

