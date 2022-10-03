Maharashtra: Man dies while dancing at garba event in Virar, father too passes away of shock

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday (October 3).

Highlights A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event in Virar, Maharshtra.

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Maharashtra: A 35-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event in Virar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Manish Narapji Sosnigra collapsed while dancing at a Garba event at Global City complex in Virar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from Virar police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital by his father Narapji Sonigra (66) and was declared dead. On hearing about the death, the man's father also collapsed and died on the spot, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

ALSO READ| 3 'non-Hindus' handed over to cops for 'unauthorised' entry into garba venue in Ujjain: Bajrang Dal

ALSO READ| Watch: People celebrate Navratri by playing Dandiya in swimming pool in Surat

Latest India News