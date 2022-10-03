Watch: People celebrate Navratri by playing Dandiya in swimming pool in Surat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (GRAB FROM VISUAL) This is indeed unique as we as of now seen people enjoying the festival on stage or in an open field but now it broke the traditional method and entered the swimming pool.

Festivity spirit reached its peak as the 9-day-long Navratri festival entered its last leg. People are seen enjoying Navratri with full zeal and zest. Whether it’s children, young or elders all are relishing the ages-old tradition to perform Dandiya and Garba.

Modern housing societies and professional event organizers hold mega dance events on the festival. Aiming to add some fun to traditional dance, they do some experiments with dance performance. A similar video is viral on social media in which a group of people are seen playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat, Gujarat. This is indeed unique as we as of now seen people enjoying the festival on stage or in an open field but now it broke the traditional method and entered the swimming pool.

