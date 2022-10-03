Monday, October 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Watch: People celebrate Navratri by playing Dandiya in swimming pool in Surat

Watch: People celebrate Navratri by playing Dandiya in swimming pool in Surat

Navratri celebration 2022: Modern housing societies and professional event organizers hold mega dance events on the festival. Aiming to add some fun to traditional dance, they do some experiments with dance performance. A similar video is viral on social media in which a group of people are seen pla

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2022 11:08 IST
This is indeed unique as we as of now seen people enjoying
Image Source : ANI (GRAB FROM VISUAL) This is indeed unique as we as of now seen people enjoying the festival on stage or in an open field but now it broke the traditional method and entered the swimming pool.

Festivity spirit reached its peak as the 9-day-long Navratri festival entered its last leg. People are seen enjoying Navratri with full zeal and zest. Whether it’s children, young or elders all are relishing the ages-old tradition to perform Dandiya and Garba.  

Modern housing societies and professional event organizers hold mega dance events on the festival. Aiming to add some fun to traditional dance, they do some experiments with dance performance. A similar video is viral on social media in which a group of people are seen playing Dandiya in a swimming pool in Surat, Gujarat. This is indeed unique as we as of now seen people enjoying the festival on stage or in an open field but now it broke the traditional method and entered the swimming pool. 

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News