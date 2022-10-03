Navratri 2022 Day 8: Worship Maa Mahagauri on Durga Ashtami, Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Stotr

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2022 Day 8

Navratri 2022: On Durga Ashtami, Devotees are in full spirit to celebrate the eighth form for Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri. According to folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. While doing that, she had to face a lot of hardships like surviving on leaves, and stay in wild forests and due to such conditions, her complexion turned black. Later, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges which changed her complexion. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

Navratri 2022 Day 8 Auspicious Time

Ashtami date starts - October 02, 2022 at 06.47 PM

Ashtami date ends - October 03, 2022 at 04:37 PM

The auspicious time for worshiping Havan will start from 10.41 am and will last for 10 minutes till 12.41 am.

Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi

Take a bath in the morning and wear clean clothes.

After this, offer white or red coloured clothes to Maa Durga. Red colour is considered auspicious.

After offering clothes, apply kumkum, roli and offer flowers to the deity idol.

Now offer five types of sweets and fruits to Mata Mahagauri.

Worship Ashtami according to the rituals with Goddess Mantra.

Then do the aarti of Maa Gauri and offer her bhog.

Pray with folded hands, apologize for the mistake and complete the worship.

Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram

Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem

Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam

Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Stotr Path

Read the following stotr path while worshipping Maa Mahagauri:

Sarvasankat Hantri Twahi Dhan Aishwary Pradayneem

Gyanda Chaturvedmayi Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Sukh Shantidatri Dhan Dhanya Pradayneem

Damruvadya Priya Adya Mahagauri Pranmabhyaham

Trailokyamangal Twahi Tapatrya Harineem

Vadadn Chaitanyamayi Mahagauri Pranmamayaham.

