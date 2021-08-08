Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Maharashtra Lockdown: Uddhav to announce relaxations including on local trains? Press conference today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address a press conference at 8 pm on Sunday. He is expected to announce a new slew of relaxations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Saturday, Thackeray had hinted at relaxing more Covid-19 curbs in the coming days but with utmost caution. He is also expected to take a call regarding the local train travel.

Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors. Many quarters are demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai.

"The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations, but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of Covid-19," he had said.

Recently, the state government introduced several relaxations in 25 districts, which have reported a low Covid positivity rate, by allowing all shops to remain open till 8 pm. The government also permitted resumption of schools for certain classes in urban and rural areas from August 17 onward.

The state had on Saturday recorded 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities. The state's total infection tally stood at 63,47,820 and death toll at 1,33,845.

With 9,356 recoveries, the total number of those who bounced back was at 61,39,493.

The Pune region reported the highest 2,304 new infections on Saturday, followed by 1,652 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 851 new cases, Nashik region 905, Latur region 219, Aurangabad region 66, Akola 42 and the Nagpur region recorded 22 new infections.

Of 128 fatalities recorded during the day, the highest 45 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from the Kolhapur region and 21 from Nashik region.

The Mumbai region reported 12 fatalities, Aurangabad four, Latur five while Nagpur region reported two deaths.

Meanwhile, around 30 Delta variant coronavirus cases were detected in Nashik recently.

