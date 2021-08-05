Maharashtra govt considering resuming local train services in Mumbai for all commuters: Uddhav Thackeray

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai has been reporting less than 500 coronavirus cases daily for the last three weeks.

As coronavirus cases plateau, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government is considering resuming suburban train services in Mumbai for all commuters and a decision in this regard would be taken with responsibility.

Thackeray, speaking at the inauguration of a new municipal building here, praised the Mumbai civic body, saying it has succeeded in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis.

The chief minister said resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for all was under consideration and his government will take a decision on the issue with complete responsibility.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ruled by the Shiv Sena, had succeeded to curbing the spread of COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the BMC did not falter in its responsibility of providing services to citizens, Thackeray said.

"Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions would be given whereever it is possible. The Mumbai model (of coronavirus management) was praised during the pandemic and a slum-like Dharavi has defeated the virus," he said.

The CM urged people to continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dave said local train services will be made available for common people in Mumbai once again if the state government submits a proposal to that effect.

