Kejriwal slams Delhi L-G's Covid meet: Against Constitution... let's respect democracy, Sir

Follow us on Image Source : @LTGOVDELHI Taking it to Twitter, Kejriwal while replying to a tweet by L-G Anil Baijal said, "It is against Constitution and Supreme Court judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of elected government."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his disagreement with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's move to hold Covid-19 situation review meeting and future preparedness with Chief Secretary, ACS (Home&Health), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), MD-DMRC & other officials concerned.

Taking it to Twitter, Kejriwal while replying to a tweet by L-G Anil Baijal said, "It is against Constitution and Supreme Court judgement to hold such parallel meetings behind the back of elected government."

Further criticising Baijal's move, Kejriwal said, "We are a democracy. People have elected a Council of Ministers. If u have any questions, please ask your ministers. Avoid holding direct meetings with officers. Lets respect democracy, Sir."

Earlier, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal took to Twitter to share that he reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and future preparedness with Chief Secretary, ACS (Home&Health), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), MD-DMRC & other officials concerned.

The Delhi L-G said he held the meeting "to effectively mitigate and manage any future surge in Covid-19 cases. The Health Department was advised to ensure commissioning of all PSA plants, LMO storage tanks and Cryogenic bottling plants latest by 31st August, 2021, and make provisions for adequate buffer of medicines related to Covid-19 & Black Fungus."

ALSO READ | Delhi: Covid testing rates slashed; RT-PCR and RAT tests to now cost Rs 300

"Concern was expressed regarding reported violation of Covid appropriate behaviour in Metro and other means of public transport," Baijal said. Accordingly, the Divisional Commissioner, Delhi Police and MD, DMRC were advised to ensure that COVID protocols are strictly enforced," he said.

"Advised the Health Department to widely disseminate the Graded Action Plan and to undertake targeted testing in venues/sites opened up to ascertain the impact, for further informed decision making," Baijal added.

The L-G further mentioned he stressed on the need for coordinated action by all stakeholders for effective management of Covid-19.

ALSO READ | Delhi records zero Covid death, fifth time since onset of second wave

Latest India News