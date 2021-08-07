Maharashtra schools to reopen for Class 9-12 from August 17. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra schools reopening for Class 9-12 from August 17. Check details

Maharashtra on Friday had announced the reopening of schools as state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said schools in both rural and urban areas will reopen on August 17.

The school for students of classes five to eight in rural areas. However, schools in cities will reopen for students of classes eight to 12.

"Offline classes will commence in rural areas for students from class 5-8, while those in cities will be for students from class 8-12 following Covid-19 protocols," Gaikwad said, according to news agency ANI.

The announcement comes days after Maharashtra relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in districts where the coronavirus positivity rate is low.

However, schools will be opened only in the areas where Covid infection figures are consistently low, she said

ALSO READ: ​Odisha: Colleges, universities to reopen from August 16

Latest Education News