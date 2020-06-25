Image Source : AP Gyms, salons in Maharashtra to re-open within a week: Minister Aslam Sheikh

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Sheikh on Thursday announced that the gyms and salons in the state will re-open within a week. Meanwhile, the state government will soon release the guidelines before reopening.

However, the Maharashtra government has not taken any decision on allowing religious gatherings in the state, said the cabinet minister.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus with over 1,42,000 confirmed cases so far, while more than 62,000 COVID-19 cases are active. The deadly contagious virus has also claimed about 6,739 lives, which is the highest coronavirus death toll in any Indian state.

Meanwhile, over 7,000 patients have been recovered till now.

