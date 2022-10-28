Maharashtra govt reduces security cover of several leaders including former CM Uddhav Thackeray: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra govt reduces security cover of several leaders including former CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Politics: In a recent development, the Maharashtra government led by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday allegedly took the decision to reduce the security cover of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, the security of Milind Narvekar, Thackeray's personal secretary, has been increased from the 'Y' to the 'Y+' category.

According to sources, the security cover of several other leaders has also been reduced. These include former Maharastra minister Aditya Thackeray, his cousin and Yuva Sena functionary Varun Sardesai, and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Earlier on October 20, the Maharashtra government withdrew the special security cover that was provided to MLA Bhaskar Jadhav - a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena.

According to reports, this decision was taken after Jadhav launched a blistering attack against union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane. Before this, the security covers of Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare and NCP's Eknath Khadse were also reduced.

It should be mentioned here that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had also reduced the security cover of several leaders and eminent personalities including the then Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and his family, former UP governor Ram Naik and MNS president Raj Thackeray.

Several MLAs revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA govt in June

In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, which comprised the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

Subsequently, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Later, CM Shinde expanded his cabinet, inducting ministers from the Sena as well as the BJP.

