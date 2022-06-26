Maharashtra Crisis: Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Guwahati: In this Thursday, June 23, 2022 file photo, security personnel keep vigil outside the hotel where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying

Highlights Centre extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

The MLAs include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane.

Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured.

Maharashtra political crisis: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others. Their families living in Maharashtra too will be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, they said.

The development came one day after dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover from the residences of 38 party rebels, including himself, and their families, and dubbed the action as "political vendetta", although Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil denied any such move.

Whereas today, security has been sanctioned to the legislators following a recommendation made by central security agencies to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating they and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.

About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing each MLA once they are in Maharashtra, they added.

Shinde, who is currently camping in Guwahati along with the rebel legislators, tweeted a letter signed by him and other MLAs that is addressed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Walse Patil on Saturday.

In the letter, the legislators said CM Thackeray and the leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will be responsible if any harm is caused to their family members.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News