Maharashtra: Coal supply increased considerably in April, informs Centre

Refuting media reports on Maharashtra not being able to meet its coal requirement, the Ministry of Coal said on Sunday that the state is meeting its coal requirement, with allocation to power plants raised from 2.14 lakh ton per day in March to 2.76 lakh ton per day in April, till April 11, 2022.

The ministry added in a press release that the coal supply to thermal plants is increasing in tandem with an increase in demand for power.

The Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) of Maharashtra were supplied with 70.77 Million Ton (MT) of coal during the Financial Year 2021-22.The state-run Mahagenco has been supplied with 37.131 MT coal during 2021-22.

"The daily coal supply to Mahagenco in March 2022 was 0.96 lakh tons per day which has been increased further to 1.32 lakh tons per day in April (till 11.04.22). It is equally pertinent that the coal requirement of Maharashtra is being met despite Mahagenco having outstanding dues of nearly Rs. 2390 crore," added the release.

