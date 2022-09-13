Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops to help as car catches fire on Mumbai highway | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops to help as car catches fire on highway in Mumbai | VIDEO

Maharashtra news: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rushed to help when he saw a car catch on fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, in the wee hours today. His convoy was passing by when he spotted the car, and he stopped to help the car occupant.

No one was injured in the incident which took place in the Vile Parle area on the highway, which is the major north-south arterial road in Mumbai, a fire official said. The fire department received a call about the blaze at 12.25 am. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

Chief Minister Shinde, whose convoy was passing through the opposite road, stopped to help the car passenger. A video surfaced on social media platforms in which CM Shinde was seen speaking to the car driver.

During the conversation, the chief minister asked the driver's name, who identified himself as Vikrant Shinde. The CM asked him not go near the blaze-hit car, saying life was important and assured help before leaving.

