Secunderabad: Six killed, several rescued as massive fire engulfs bike showroom, hotel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Several killed in Hyderabad bike showroom fire

Highlights Several people received burn injuries and were shifted to Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals

Fire tenders were seen at the spot battling to douse off the flames

Many e-bikes were gutted in the fire

Secunderabad: As many as six people were killed after a massive blaze erupted at an e-bike showroom in Secunderabad. According to the police, several others received burn injuries due to the fire, which spread to a lounge on the upper floor of the building.

The incident was reported late on Monday.

Those injured were shifted to Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders were seen at the spot battling to douse off the flames. Many e-bikes were gutted in the fire.

The reason for the fire was yet not known.

Eyewitnesses said heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lounge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor.

A total of nine people were rescued from the blaze.

The incident sent panic in the building. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves.

State Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Lucknow hotel fire: Action against 19 officials accused of irregularities, negligence; 15 suspended

Latest India News